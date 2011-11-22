WARSAW Nov 22 Poland's top lender PKO BP may issue three-year bonds worth at least several hundred million zlotys in the coming months, as well as other papers in euros or Swiss francs, its deputy chief executive said on Tuesday.

"Issue windows are short and occur very rarely and our liquidity position is very good so we are picky," Jakub Papierski told journalists. "If pricing conditions are not good we will not issue bonds."

He also added that the bank hopes that its net profit this year would surpass 1 billion zlotys for the second consecutive quarter in the last three months of the year. (Reporting by Pawel Bernat)