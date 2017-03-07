RPT-China's Dahua Tech plans up to $1 bln Hong Kong share sale - sources
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year
WARSAW, March 7 PKO Bank Hipoteczny, owned by top Polish lender PKO BP, plans to issue eurobonds backed by a portfolio of zloty-denominated mortgages, the bank said on Tuesday.
It said the issue would be worth at least 500 million euros ($529 million) and that it has mandated banks LBBW, PKO BP, Santander, SG CIB, and UniCredit as joint bookrunners to arrange a series of investor meetings in Europe.
"A euro-denominated ... covered bond benchmark transaction backed by Polish PLN-denominated residential mortgage loans will follow, subject to market conditions," PKO Bank Hipoteczny said in a statement.
($1 = 0.9448 euros) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Jason Neely)
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Japanese Life Insurance Dashboard FYE17 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/898850 TOKYO/HONG KONG, May 28 (Fitch) Interest rate risk is likely to remain the primary threat for Japanese traditional life insurers, as a majority of the country's life insurers will be unable to lengthen asset duration due to persistently low bond yields, says Fitch Ratings in a new report. Fitch expects that Japan's life ins