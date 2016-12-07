WARSAW, Dec 7 (Reuters) -
* Poland's biggest bank, state-run PKO BP said on
Wednesday it fulfils all the criteria set by financial market
regulator KNF for a bank to spend 50 percent of its annual
profit on dividend.
* KNF imposed more restrictions on dividend payouts by banks
with foreign exchange loan portfolios to help them boost their
capital and tackle potential legal risks related to converting
Swiss franc mortgages, it said on Tuesday.
* KNF specified financial criteria that has to be met by a
bank to pay out up to 50 percent and more measures to be able to
pay up to 100 percent.
* "PKO fulfils all the above described criteria allowing for
the dividend payment for 2016 of up to 50 percent of net
profit," the bank said.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Jason Neely)