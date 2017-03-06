BRIEF-SocGen's ALD to buy BBVA Autorenting
* SocGen's ALD has signed an agreement to acquire BBVA Autorenting, the Spanish full-service leasing subsidiary of BBVA
WARSAW, March 6 Poland's largest bank, PKO BP , aims to make dividend payout on 2016 results possible, the bank's Chief Executive Officer Zbigniew Jagiello said on Monday.
One-offs that supported the bank's 2016 net profit would not happen this year, said PKO Chief Financial Officer Bartosz Drabikowski, who was also present at the news conference.
The bank reported a 10-percent rise in 2016 net profit earlier on Monday supported by its sale of shares in Visa Europe and its Qualia Development unit assets. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Lidia Kelly)
* HOIST FINANCE AB (PUBL) - ON MAY 26, HOIST KREDIT AB'S, A FULLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF HOIST FINANCE AB, LONG- AND SHORT TERM ISSUER RATING WAS UPGRADED TO BAA3/PRIME-3 BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE