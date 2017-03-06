WARSAW, March 6 Poland's largest bank, PKO BP , aims to make dividend payout on 2016 results possible, the bank's Chief Executive Officer Zbigniew Jagiello said on Monday.

One-offs that supported the bank's 2016 net profit would not happen this year, said PKO Chief Financial Officer Bartosz Drabikowski, who was also present at the news conference.

The bank reported a 10-percent rise in 2016 net profit earlier on Monday supported by its sale of shares in Visa Europe and its Qualia Development unit assets. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Lidia Kelly)