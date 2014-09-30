WARSAW, Sept 30 Poland's biggest bank PKO BP could issue eurobonds worth at least 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) next year, it said on Tuesday.

"We're not planning to enter the eurobond market in 2014," it said in a statement. "Potential issues will be possible next year, when we can tap the eurobond market with at least 1 billion euros potentially, assuming that market conditions are favourable and subject to long term liquidity needs."

In January, the state-run bank sold 5-year bonds worth 500 million euros with a spread of 115 basis points over mid-swaps.

Under PKO's current euro-denominated bonds programme, it can sell up to 3 billion euros worth of debt, as it aims to diversify sources of financing.

(1 US dollar = 0.7937 euro) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Pravin Char)