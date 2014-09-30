BRIEF-Terreis Q1 total rental income down at 15.9 million euros
* Q1 total rental income 15.9 million euros ($17.03 million) versus 16.6 million euros year ago
WARSAW, Sept 30 Poland's biggest bank PKO BP could issue eurobonds worth at least 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) next year, it said on Tuesday.
"We're not planning to enter the eurobond market in 2014," it said in a statement. "Potential issues will be possible next year, when we can tap the eurobond market with at least 1 billion euros potentially, assuming that market conditions are favourable and subject to long term liquidity needs."
In January, the state-run bank sold 5-year bonds worth 500 million euros with a spread of 115 basis points over mid-swaps.
Under PKO's current euro-denominated bonds programme, it can sell up to 3 billion euros worth of debt, as it aims to diversify sources of financing.
(1 US dollar = 0.7937 euro) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Pravin Char)
NEW YORK, April 19 Prospects for the euro zone economy have improved but the time to tighten policy has not yet come, two influential European Central Bank directors said on Wednesday, as the bank headed into its quiet period ahead of next week's policy meeting.