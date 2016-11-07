UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
WARSAW Nov 7 Poland's biggest bank PKO BP's decision to buy Raiffeisen Polish leasing unit is credit positive, Moody's Investors Service said on Monday.
The Polish state-run lender announced last week that it had reached an agreement to acquire 100 percent of Raiffeisen-Leasing Polska SA at a price of 850 million zlotys ($217.63 million).
PKO's rating at Moody's is A2 negative/A3 stable, baa2.
($1 = 3.9058 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.