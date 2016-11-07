WARSAW Nov 7 Poland's biggest bank PKO BP's decision to buy Raiffeisen Polish leasing unit is credit positive, Moody's Investors Service said on Monday.

The Polish state-run lender announced last week that it had reached an agreement to acquire 100 percent of Raiffeisen-Leasing Polska SA at a price of 850 million zlotys ($217.63 million).

PKO's rating at Moody's is A2 negative/A3 stable, baa2.

($1 = 3.9058 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)