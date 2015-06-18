BRIEF-Silicon Valley Bank names Daniel Beck as CFO
* Silicon Valley Bank names Michael Descheneaux president and Daniel Beck CFO
WARSAW, June 18 Rating agency Standard and Poor's cut the long-term credit rating of Poland's largest bank PKO BP to BBB+ from A-, the PKO BP said on Thursday.
The rating outlook is negative, PKO said, adding that bank's short-term rating has been maintained at A-2.
PKO said that S&P decided that the bank can no longer be classified as a government related entity, which weighed on PKO's credit profile, while at the same time stated that it could still receive government support because its systemic importance.
PKO said that S&P has decided to attach a negative outlook to the rating because of the expected implementation of a new European Union directive on resolution, which would limit the possibility of obtaining state support by the bank. (Reporting by Warsaw Newsroom)
* Silicon Valley Bank names Michael Descheneaux president and Daniel Beck CFO
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Estonia's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'F1+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Estonia's sovereign ratings are supported by a strong sovereign balance sheet, a sound macroeconomic policy framework, eurozone membership, and healthy g