(Adds more details, comments and background)
By Marcin Goclowski
WARSAW Aug 10 Polish lender PKO BP
reported a 18-percent fall in second-quarter net profit hurt by
record-low rates but the result beat expectations with helped
partly by a lower rise in costs, analysts said.
Poland's biggest bank said on Monday its net profit stood at
703 million zlotys ($183.99 million), beating the 644 million
expected by analysts.
"The result is pretty good, mainly due to the commission
result, and a lower-than-expected increase in costs, as well as
solid net interest income," said Marta Jeewska-Wasilewska, an
analyst at brokerage Wood & Co.
"The fee and commission result is solid, partially because
of the renegotiation of the deals with credit card organizations
(after credit card fee cuts)," said Michal Sobolewski, an
analyst at brokerage BOS.
The shares opened up 1.6 percent, outperforming the main
bourse index WIG20 which was up 0.6 percent.
Moreover results, analysts are watching what policymakers
decide regarding Swiss-franc-denominated mortgages.
Last week the parliament approved a draft law that envisages
conversion of such mortgages into zlotys at lenders' expense.
"This casts a shadow over the whole banking sector," BOS'
Sobolewski said.
Since the beginning of the year, state-controlled PKO's
market capitalisation has fallen by almost a quarter to $8.8
billion.
($1 = 3.8209 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Pawel Florkiewicz; editing
by Jason Neely)