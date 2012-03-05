(Adds analyst)
WARSAW, March 5 PKO BP, Poland's
top lender, reported better-than-expected 18 percent rise in net
earnings in 2011 thanks to stronger income in the final three
months of the year.
The state-controlled bank said on Monday its profit rose to
3.81 billion zlotys ($1.2 billion) compared to 3.76 billion
expected by analysts polled by Reuters.
This would put the fourth-quarter earnings at about 952
million zlotys, according to Reuters calculations, versus market
consensus of 914 million.
"Unlike other banks, the good quality results were generated
thanks to better-than-expected income," said Dariusz Gorski,
analyst at Bank Zachodni WBK.
The bank also said it would seek to hand back to its
shareholders 40 percent of its 2011 earnings in the form of a
dividend.
($1 = 3.1166 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)