WARSAW May 14 Uncertainties about Greece's future in the euro zone and softening loan demand are stopping PKO BP from forecasting results for the year, Poland's top lender said as it reported roughly in-line first quarter results.

"We will have the best result in the Polish banking sector, but whether this will be X or Y, we will see in several weeks," Chief Executive Zbigniew Jagiello said on Monday. "In a few, several weeks we will see events that may have a significant impact."

The state-controlled bank said that while its earnings rose 15 percent rise in the first quarter, PKO had begun to see a drop in consumer loans, among the first sectors to point to a possible wider slowdown.

PKO and other Polish banks had benefited from Poland's economic growth despite troubles abroad, and in March Jagiello boasted PKO could match this year its 3.8 billion zlotys($1.12 billion) record net profit of 2011.

But on Monday the company was more cautious.

"Now we can be concerned about worsening situation in the small and mid-size corporate sector," said Deputy Chief Executive Bartosz Drabikowski. "In the remaining segments we can speak about stabilisation. The pace in corporate loans and mortgages, these determine credit growth."

Poland was the only EU country to avoid recession in recent years and economic growth in recent quarters has remained above 4 percent.

Many economists now expect the expansion to slow during the rest of 2012, however, with the euro zone again consumed by the troubles in Greece and other peripheral countries, which could also trip up Poland's main trading partner, Germany.

"If we don't see a shock related to Greece's exit (from the euro zone), Poland may not experience (the crisis). The question is whether the Germans will be able to replace these European markets with exports to Asia," Jagiello said.

In the first three months of the year, PKO earned 1 billion zlotys thanks to net interest income rising by almost a fifth on the back of a still relatively strong loan uptake.

PKO shares fell 2.2 percent in the afternoon trade, in line with the wider market. ($1 = 3.2802 Polish zlotys) (Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)