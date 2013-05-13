* Q1 net down 22 pct to 781 mln zlotys vs f'cast 745 mln

* Bad loan provisions 448 mln vs f'cast 523 mln (Adds analyst)

WARSAW May 13 PKO BP, Poland's top lender, reported a 22 percent drop in first-quarter earnings after its business was hit by the slowing economy and lower interest rates, although the figure was above expectations.

The state-controlled bank said its net profit fell to 781 million zlotys ($244.1 million) compared with 745 million predicted by analysts polled by Reuters.

Poland's central bank cut interest rates to record lows this year to help revive the lagging economy, taking a bite of local lenders' interest income from their assets.

But as a possible sign of a rebound ahead, PKO took 448 million zlotys in provision for bad loans, well below 523 million expected by analysts.

"The provision figure is much better thanks to consumer and mortgage loans," said Marcin Jablczynski, analyst at Deutsche Bank in Warsaw. "Operating costs also look pretty good."

PKO had warned of a difficult start of the year before a rebound in the second half.

Shares in PKO, which has recently indicated it was looking to buy one of its smaller rivals, have shed 10 percent this year versus a 6 percent fall in Warsaw's banking index. ($1 = 3.1992 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Chris Borowski; Editing by David Holmes)