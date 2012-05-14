WARSAW May 14 PKO BP, Poland's top lender, reported a 15-percent rise in first-quarter earnings thanks to better margins and volumes, but the figure was slightly below expectations.

The state-controlled bank said on Monday its profit rose to 1.00 billion zlotys ($304.9 million)compared to 1.02 billion expected by analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 3.2802 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)