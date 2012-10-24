WARSAW Oct 24 Poland's top bank PKO BP expects its results to weaken next year due to the economic slowdown after flat results in 2012, its chief executive said in a television interview on Wednesday.

"The first half of 2012 was better than a year ago, the second will be worse, which means that our profitability level should be roughly in line with last year," Zbigniew Jagiello told broadcaster TVN CNBC.

"In 2013 we enter a period when these results will be worse," he said. (Reporting by Pawel Bernat)