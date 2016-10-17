WARSAW, Oct 17 (Reuters) -

* Poland's biggest bank, state-run PKO BP, said on Monday that it has recognised additional income of around 100 million zlotys ($26.18 million) due to the sale of assets of its Qualia Development unit.

* PKO will publish full third-quarter results on November 7.

($1 = 3.8193 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Croft)