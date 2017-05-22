BRIEF-Folkestone Education Trust enters into underwriting agreement with Moelis Australia Advisory
* Entered into underwriting agreement with Moelis Australia Advisory Pty Ltd to fully underwrite DRP take-up rate to 100%
WARSAW May 22 Poland's largest lender, PKO BP , on Monday reported an 18 percent fall in first-quarter net profit, mainly due to changes in the way contributions for bank guarantee fund are booked this year.
The state-run bank reported a net profit of 525 million zloty ($140.15 million), in line with analysts' expectation of 521 million zloty.
($1 = 3.7460 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
