Sri Lankan rupee weaker on importer dlr demand in dull trade
COLOMBO, May 29 The Sri Lankan rupee edged down on Monday in dull trade as dollar demand from importers outpaced exporter selling and inward remittance of the U.S. currency, traders said.
WARSAW, March 6 Poland's largest lender PKO BP on Monday reported a 34-percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit, helped by lower costs.
The bank reported a net profit of 593 million zloty ($146.17 million), slightly below analysts' expectation of 610 million.
In the last quarter of 2015, the bank's net profit was dragged down by a 338-million zloty fee it had to pay to bank guarantee funds following the collapse of a small bank near Warsaw.
For FY 2016, the state-run lender's net profit rose by 10 percent to 2.87 billion zloty. ($1 = 4.0569 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Vyas Mohan)
COLOMBO, May 29 The Sri Lankan rupee edged down on Monday in dull trade as dollar demand from importers outpaced exporter selling and inward remittance of the U.S. currency, traders said.
* Says it issued corporate bonds worth 4 billion yuan with coupon rate of 5 percent