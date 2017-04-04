WARSAW, April 4 (Reuters) -
* The CEO at Poland's biggest bank, state-run PKO BP
, expects strong, single-digit growth in its 2017
profit, excluding one-off items, Rzeczpospolita quoted the
lender's Chief Executive Officer Zbigniew Jagiello as saying.
* "If nothing extraordinary happens, we should achieve a
strong, single-digit growth of profit compared with last year,
excluding one-offs," Jagiello said.
* In 2016, PKO BP net profit rose 10 percent to 2.87 billion
zlotys ($721 million).
* Jagiello also said that banks' falling profitability,
floating interest rates and FX loans were three major threats to
banks and consequently, to the economy.
($1 = 3.9810 zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by David Clarke)