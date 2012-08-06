SE Asia Stocks-Higher as investors look past UK elections

By Chris Thomas June 7 Southeast Asian stock markets, except Malaysia, were up on Wednesday as investors priced in chances of a victory for the ruling party in Britain's parliamentary elections and a rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve next week. British Prime Minister Theresa May looks on course to increase her parliamentary majority in Thursday's election, an opinion poll showed on Tuesday. Separately, a Reuters poll showed last week that Wall Street's top ba