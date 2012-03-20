WARSAW, March 20 This year's net profit at
Poland's top lender PKO BP should come close to last
year's record high of 3.81 billion zlotys ($1.23 billion), its
chief executive was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
"The bank's result, as well as the whole sector's, should
stay at a level close to last year's," Zbigniew Jagiello told
daily Parkiet in an interview. "The economy will be infused with
around 50 billion zlotys of new loans."
Jagiello also reiterated the state-controlled lender's
ability to pay out a dividend. Earlier this month, PKO said it
would seek to hand back to its shareholders 40 percent of its
2011 earnings in the form of a dividend.
($1 = 3.1045 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)