WARSAW Jan 23 WARSAW, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Poland priced the 11.75 percent stake in its top lender PKO BP put up for sale earlier at 34.25 zlotys per share, valuing the transaction at some 5 billion zlotys ($1.6 billion).

The treasury ministry, which oversees state assets, said on Wednesday it sold 18.75 million PKO BP shares, while state lender BGK unloaded 128 million shares.

The statement confirms an earlier Reuters report. ($1 = 3.1406 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)