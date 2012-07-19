WARSAW, July 19 Poland sold 95 million shares in its top lender PKO BP for 32.5 zlotys per share, valuing the stake at 3.1 billion zlotys ($913.3 million), the treasury ministry said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, sources told Reuters the ministry, which oversees state assets, had books covered for a 7.8-percent stake at 32.5 zlotys per share. ($1 = 3.3945 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)