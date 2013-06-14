New HK leader's affordable homes plan up against wall of Chinese capital
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
WARSAW, June 14 Standard & Poor's Rating Services said on Friday it may downgrade the rating of Poland's largest lender PKO BP due to its takeover of the local arm of Sweden's Nordea, PKO said in a statement.
It said S&P saw the need to take into account the effect of the conclusion of the takeover on PKO's capital position, adding that a possible rating downgrade should not be deeper than by one notch.
The $887 million purchase of Nordea was the first ever takeover by Poland's state-owned PKO.
S&P currently has the bank's long-term credit rating at A-. (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz; editing by Keiron Henderson)
