WARSAW, June 14 Standard & Poor's Rating Services said on Friday it may downgrade the rating of Poland's largest lender PKO BP due to its takeover of the local arm of Sweden's Nordea, PKO said in a statement.

It said S&P saw the need to take into account the effect of the conclusion of the takeover on PKO's capital position, adding that a possible rating downgrade should not be deeper than by one notch.

The $887 million purchase of Nordea was the first ever takeover by Poland's state-owned PKO.

S&P currently has the bank's long-term credit rating at A-. (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz; editing by Keiron Henderson)