BRIEF-Arthaland Corp board approves 207.1 mln pesos loan
Board approved loan obtained from signature office property, inc. In amount of 207.1 million pesos with a maturity date on 31 dec 2018.
WARSAW, July 12 Poland's top bank PKO BP is taking "a step in the right direction" in its attempts to buy small-tier rival Bank Pocztowy from the state-owned post Poczta Polska, Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski, who oversees state assets, said on Thursday.
Daily Parkiet reported state-controlled PKO BP wants to buy 75 percent in Pocztowy as part of its strategic cooperation with Poczta Polska. PKO already controls 25 percent of the bank. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak, Writing by Maciej Onoszko)
Seeks members' nod to issue shares worth upto 10 billion rupees