WARSAW, July 12 Poland's top bank PKO BP is taking "a step in the right direction" in its attempts to buy small-tier rival Bank Pocztowy from the state-owned post Poczta Polska, Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski, who oversees state assets, said on Thursday.

Daily Parkiet reported state-controlled PKO BP wants to buy 75 percent in Pocztowy as part of its strategic cooperation with Poczta Polska. PKO already controls 25 percent of the bank. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak, Writing by Maciej Onoszko)