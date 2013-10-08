(Adds price and timing, percentage of share to be sold, banks involved in the IPO)

WARSAW Oct 8 Poland's state railway operator is set to raise as much as $518 million by selling shares in PKP Cargo, the European Union's second-biggest freight company, in what is expected to be Warsaw's largest flotation this year.

PKP, which plans to use the proceeds to cut its debt and fund investments, will sell 50 percent minus 1 share of its unit, PKP Cargo said in an issue prospectus.

PKP Cargo, which trails Deutsche Bahn in terms of goods carried on Europe's railways, set the maximum share price of the offer at 74 zlotys per share, valuing the flotation at 1.6 billion zlotys ($518 million).

The initial public offering (IPO) will be the first test of demand from Polish pension funds since the government announced plans to strip them of their bond portfolios to help cut the state budget deficit, which would leave the funds with mainly equity holdings.

PKP Cargo expects to debut on the Warsaw bourse on Oct 31.

It will hold bookbuilding among institutional investors between Oct. 8 and Oct. 22, with individual investors able to subscribe for the shares offered on Oct. 9-Oct. 21. The company will set the IPO price on Oct. 22.

PKP Cargo's net profit nearly halved in the first six months of the year to 77 million zlotys ($25 million) on 2.3 billion in revenue, after it carried 52.8 million tonnes of goods.

Its core profit (EBITDA) stood at 312 million zlotys.

PKP said the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, which was created in 1991 to help eastern Europe make the transition to the market economy, will take at least a 5-percent stake in PKO Cargo during the IPO.

PKP Cargo picked Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and PKO BP brokerage to serve as global co-ordinators and bookrunners for the offer.

Other institutions taking part in the flotation will be UniCredit, Raiffeisen Centrobank, Ipopema Securities and Polish brokerages Investors and Mercurius. ($1 = 0.7368 euros) ($1 = 3.0906 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat and Chris Borowski; Editing by Louise Heavens)