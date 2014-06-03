CALGARY, Alberta, June 3 Plains All-American
Pipelines LP's Canadian unit has pleaded guilty to three
charges related to pipeline spills in 2011 and 2012, local media
reported on Tuesday, and will pay C$1.4 million ($1.28
million)in fines.
Plains Midstream Canada faced two charges laid by the
government of Alberta following a 2011 break in its Rainbow
pipeline that spilled 28,000 barrels of oil in a wilderness area
near the northern Alberta native community of Little Buffalo.
A third charge was laid following a 2012 spill, when a
smaller line ruptured and poured 2,900 barrels of crude into the
Red Deer River in central Alberta.
According to a report on the website of Global News, Plains
has been fined C$950,000 for the charges related to the 2011
spill and agreed to pay C$450,000 in fines for the 2012 spill.
Plains could not be immediately reached for comment.
($1=$1.09 Canadian)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Peter Galloway)