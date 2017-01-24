Jan 24 Plains All American Pipeline LP said on Tuesday it bought a crude oil gathering system in the Permian Basin for about $1.2 billion.

The company also entered into sales agreements of nearly $380 million, which include two pending transactions and the completion of a third in January.

Plains All American said the crude oil gathering system is located in the northern portion of the Delaware Basin. (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)