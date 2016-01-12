NEW YORK Jan 12 Plains All American Pipeline LP
said on Tuesday it has secured $1.5 billion in new
financing from private equity firms, aimed at easing investor
fears that the U.S. midstream company would cut shareholder
payouts amid slumping crude oil prices.
The private equity firms paid a 20 percent premium over the
company's 20-day volume weighted average share price, providing
more money than a traditional equity offering and showing the
sector has more confidence in Plains All American than other
investors.
Primary purchasers include affiliates of EnCap Investments
LP, EnCap Flatrock Midstream, The Energy Minerals Group, Kayne
Anderson Capital Advisors LP and First Reserve Advisors LLC.
"Public MLP equity markets, in particular, are even more
distressed, as the fundamental MLP financing model is being
questioned or challenged," Plains All American Chief Executive
Greg Armstrong said on a conference call Tuesday.
The new financing means the company will not need to access
equity capital markets in 2016 or 2017, Armstrong said. It also
eased fears the company would not be able to maintain its 70
cents per unit distribution.
Plains All American is among the largest midstream companies
in the United States, with pipelines and storage terminals in
key shale plays that have scaled back operations due to the
collapse in oil prices.
Plains All American's stock price plummeted in the past
year, from a year-high of $52.70 in February to $17.83 last
month, as the crude oil rout took a toll on all master limited
partnerships. MLPs collect fees on the movement of oil and
refined products through pipelines, ships and storage tanks, and
are touted as immune from volatile energy markets.
Shares of the company rose 7.2 percent to $21.82 on the New
York Stock Exchange late Tuesday afternoon.
OUTLOOK
Plains All American's 2016 financial projections assume oil
prices starting the year at around $35 per barrel and increasing
to $60 a barrel, with an average of around $47.50.
The company expects U.S. production to decrease steadily
throughout the year, but the drop-off will vary by region. The
Eagle Ford, Mid-Continent and Williston shale plays will
decline, while Permian and Niobrara are expected to be flat to
slightly up, the company said.
In 2017, the company expects oil prices of $65 to $70 per
barrel, an a pickup in producer activity throughout the year.
Output will increase throughout 2017, but with growth at about
half the rate in 2014.
(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw)