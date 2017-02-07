GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro slips on Greece bailout, Italian vote concerns; stocks drift
* Euro weakens on report Greece may forego next bailout payment
Feb 6 Plains All American Pipeline LP reported a quarterly profit that nearly halved as costs jumped 23.3 percent at the pipeline operator.
The Houston-based company's net income fell to $126 million, or 14 cents per share, in the fourth-quarter ended Dec. 31, from $247 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.
However, the company, one of the top U.S. transporters of oil and gas, said total revenue rose about 19 percent to $5.95 billion. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
SINGAPORE, May 30 U.S. crude oil prices rose towards $50 per barrel on Tuesday as a strong start to the summer driving season in the United States suggested strong fuel demand in months ahead.