Feb 9 Plains All American said on Thursday that low prices of Bakken crude from North Dakota made it very attractive for buyers to move the crude out of the region.

Plains is shipping out as much Bakken crude out of the region as it possibly can through its crude rail facilities, which are in the process of being expanded. Its Bakken North Pipeline, currently under construction, will also carry crude out by connecting with the southern terminus of its Wascana Pipeline, which in turn will connect into an Enbridge pipeline into Patoka, Illinois, a company spokesman said during a fourth-quarter earnings call.

The excess of light sweet crude in the Gulf Coast from the burgeoning growth of Eagle Ford shale crude could result in the crude being moved to the East Coast on barge, the spokesman said.