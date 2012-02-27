NEW YORK Feb 27 Plains All American Pipeline LP on Saturday confirmed its Plains Gas Solutions subsidiary experienced a fire on Friday at its Basile natural gas-processing plant near Eunice, Louisiana.

One employee was injured, Plains said in a statement. The cause, extent of the damage and time required to repair the facility were unknown.

The Basile plant is cryogenic processing facility with a capacity of 150 million cubic feet per day.

Plains said the fire did not have any impact on the nearby PAA Natural Gas Storage's Pine Prairie facility, area gas producers, third-party gas processing facilities or natural gas pipelines.