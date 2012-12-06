(Changes word in paragraph 3 to "deal" from "filing")

Dec 6 Plains Exploration & Production Co Chief Executive James Flores will be paid no less in his new role as head of Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold Co's oil and gas business than the salary of current Chief Executive Richard Adkerson or Chairman Jim Bob Moffett, according to a filing.

Freeport announced a deal on Wednesday to buy Plains as well as another oil and gas company, McMoRan Exploration Co, for $9 billion in a bold bid to diversify into the U.S. energy sector as copper's prospects wane. [ID: nL1E8N52E3]

Flores has also agreed to take Freeport stock in exchange for his Plains restricted stock units that accelerate as a result of the de al. That payout of stock is currently worth more than $130 million. (Reporting By Michael Erman; Editing by Bernard Orr)