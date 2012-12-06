(Changes word in paragraph 3 to "deal" from "filing")
Dec 6 Plains Exploration & Production Co
Chief Executive James Flores will be paid no less in his new
role as head of Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold Co's oil
and gas business than the salary of current Chief Executive
Richard Adkerson or Chairman Jim Bob Moffett, according to a
filing.
Freeport announced a deal on Wednesday to buy Plains as well
as another oil and gas company, McMoRan Exploration Co,
for $9 billion in a bold bid to diversify into the U.S. energy
sector as copper's prospects wane. [ID: nL1E8N52E3]
Flores has also agreed to take Freeport stock in exchange
for his Plains restricted stock units that accelerate as a
result of the de al. That payout of stock is currently worth more
than $130 million.
(Reporting By Michael Erman; Editing by Bernard Orr)