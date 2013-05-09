May 9 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc
said on Thursday it does not plan to raise its offer for Plains
Exploration & Production Co, calling the terms of the
friendly deal "best and final."
The comments follow news that proxy advisory firms Glass
Lewis & Co and ISS are both recommending that Plains'
shareholders vote down the deal, arguing that it undervalues the
oil and gas company.
CR Intrinsic, a unit of high-profile hedge fund SAC Capital
Advisors, has said it plans to vote its 3.8 percent stake
against the acquisition.
Freeport's shares have fallen since the deal, part of a new
push into the energy market, was announced, cutting down the
value of its cash and stock offer.
Plains shareholders are set to vote on the deal on May 20.