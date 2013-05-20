BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK May 20 * PAULSON & CO SAYS WILL VOTE ALL ITS PLAINS EXPLORATION SHARES IN FAVOR OF TAKEOVER BY FREEPORT-MCMORAN * PAULSON & CO SAYS OWNS 12.8 MLN PLAINS SHARES, OR APPROXIMATELY 9.9 PCT, AS OF THE RECORD DATE
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July