By Catherine Ngai and Kristen Hays
NEW YORK/HOUSTON Jan 16 Plains All American's
told shippers on Friday that crude moving through its
West Texas and New Mexico pipeline systems is surpassing
pressure limits, according to a notice reviewed by Reuters.
It was the latest sign of how pipeline companies are
struggling with higher volumes of very light crude from domestic
shale plays when refiners have a limited appetite for it.
Plains' notice said crude at some Permian Basin connection
points is reaching or exceeding limits for Reid Vapor Pressure
(RVP), a measure of volatility in oil or refined fuels. The
connection points affected include the Delaware Basin in the far
west part of the Permian.
Trade sources indicated the problem could stem from more
ultra-light crude known as condensate, entering the mixed
stream. The lighter the crude, the higher its RVP.
"We want to make all shippers aware of the issue," Plains'
notice said.
If increasing amounts of condensate move in the systems,
refiners could receive crude blends with too much condensate.
This can overwhelm their systems, or shrink the amount of fuels
they can make from each barrel of crude.
Permian output has traditionally been much like typical West
Texas Intermediate, with an API gravity specification of about
38 to 40. API gravity is a measure of how light or heavy crude
is compared to water.
Plains pegs condensate as having an API gravity of 45 or
higher. The company's website also says Plains can reject crude
with an API gravity over 78.9.
Oil producers say Delaware production is more
condensate-heavy than other parts of the Permian. Plains also is
considering new condensate-only pipelines and storage tanks in
the Delaware.
Some pipelines move condensate in batches separate from
other crudes. But Plains' Basin system is "common stream,"
meaning everything moves together in one blend.
The Basin Pipeline, with capacities ranging from 240,000 bpd
to 450,000 bpd depending on the segment, stretches from Jal, New
Mexico, to Odessa and Midland in West Texas, then to the U.S.
crude futures hub in Cushing, Oklahoma. Parts of the system are
being expanded to accommodate growing Permian output.
Other pipelines connect to the Basin system at various
points to move crude to refineries along the Texas Gulf Coast.
