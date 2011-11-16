* Plains All American reiterates bid for SemGroup

Nov 16 Plains All American, which made an unsolicited $1 billion bid for rival SemGroup last month, urged Semgroup to defer the IPO of a master limited partnership unit.

Plains All American reiterated its bid of $24 a share, below SemGroup's Tuesday close of $28.72 a share.

"We believe SemGroup should defer completion of the Rose Rock IPO until it has engaged in constructive discussions with us regarding our proposal," Plain All American said.

Plains All American said SemGroup's planned IPO of Rose Rock Midstream L.P. may reduce the value available to SemGroup's shareholders in a sale of the company.

Three days after Plains' proposal in October, SemGroup had adopted a shareholder rights plan to prevent investors from amassing a large stake in the company without its consent.

SemGroup and Plains All American shares were trading down marginally on Wednesday morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.