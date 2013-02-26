CALGARY, Alberta Feb 26 Alberta's Energy
Resources Conservation Board, which regulates pipelines in the
province, on Tuesday issued four "high-risk enforcement actions"
against Plains All American Pipeline LP's Canadian unit
after concluding an investigation into a 2011 pipeline break in
northern Alberta.
The regulator said Plains Midstream Canada must implement
new risk assessment procedures; conduct an emergency response
exercise; and confirm that it has improved its backfill
technique following the Rainbow pipeline breach that spilled
28,000 barrels of oil.
The board also ordered Plains to improve its crisis
communications, saying its efforts to keep the public informed
after the spill were substandard.
Plains Midstream Canada could not be immediately reached for
comment.