April 26 The Alberta government charged Plains
All American Pipeline LP's Canadian unit for the Rainbow
oil spill two year ago, one of the worst oil spills in the
province's history.
The spill on the Rainbow pipeline released 28,000 barrels of
crude oil in a wilderness area near the northern Alberta native
community of Little Buffalo.
Plains Midstream Canada faces three charges under the
Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act, including failing
to repair and remedy the effects of the leak. ()
Employees of the Canadian unit disregarded leak alarms and
restarted a ruptured oil pipeline, a report issued in February
by the province's pipeline regulator found.
Alberta's Energy Resources Conservation Board issued four
"high-risk enforcement actions" in February against Plains
Midstream Canada as it wrapped up an investigation into the
pipeline breach in April 2011. There were no further penalties
from the board, which can only levy minor fines.