April 4 Plains All American Pipeline LP
said it expects to outperform its first-quarter earnings
expectations, helped by strong demand for crude transportation.
The Houston-based midstream oil company expects its adjusted
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA) to exceed the midpoint of its outlook range of $380
million to $420 million by 15 to 20 percent.
"This expected level of performance is driven by strong
fundamentals, generally favorable market conditions and solid
execution in all three business segments," the company said.
Plains All American is engaged in the transportation,
storage, terminalling and marketing of crude oil and refined
products.
The company owns and runs a network of about 16,000 miles of
liquids pipelines, about 90 million barrels of liquids storage
capacity and handles over 3 million barrels of physical product
daily.