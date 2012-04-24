April 24 Plains Exploration & Production Co
on Tuesday sold $750 million of senior notes, said
market sources.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $500 million.
JP Morgan, Barclays Capital, BMO Capital, Scotiabank, and
Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: PLAINS E&P
AMT $750 MLN COUPON 6.125 PCT MATURITY 06/15/2019
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 12/15/2012
MOODY'S B1 YIELD 6.125 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/27/2012
S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 479 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS