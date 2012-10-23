Oct 23 Plains Exploration & Production Co
sold $3 billion of senior notes in two parts on Tuesday,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $2.25 billion.
J.P Morgan, Barclays Capital, Bank of Montreal, Citigroup
and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the
sale.
BORROWER: PLAINS EXPLORATION
TRANCHE 1
AMT $1.5 BLN COUPON 6.5 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2020
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 05/15/2013
MOODY'S B2 YIELD 6.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/26/2012
S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 509 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
TRANCHE 2
AMT $1.5 BLN COUPON 6.875 PCT MATURITY 02/15/2023
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013
MOODY'S B2 YIELD 6.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/26/2012
S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 516 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS