May 3 Plains Exploration and Production Co
posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as natural
gas sales volumes fell on asset sales and voluntary production
shut-ins at the Haynesville Shale.
A supply glut from shale fields in the United States and a
mild winter pushed natural gas prices to their lowest in
a decade in January, leading several companies, including
Chesapeake Energy Corp and Encana Corp, to cut
back on drilling.
Plains Exploration, better known by its listing symbol of
PXP, shed natural gas assets last year to shift to more
lucrative liquids-rich properties.
Net loss was $82.3 million, or 64 cents per share, compared
with a net income of $71 million, or 49 cents per share, a year
ago.
Excluding items, profit was 58 cents per share.
Revenue rose 22 percent to $524.3 million, while natural gas
sales volumes fell 13 percent.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 64
cents per share on revenue of $550.8 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
During the quarter, the company took a charge of $109.1
million on certain derivative contracts and another charge of
$135.9 million on its investment in McMoRan Exploration Co
shares.
PXP shares, which have risen about 10 percent so far this
year, closed at $40.22 on Wednesday on the New York Stock
Exchange.