* Second-quarter adjusted earnings $0.35/share vs est $0.65
* Second-quarter revenue up 10 pct at $566.7 mln
Aug 2 Plains Exploration and Production Co
reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on lower
average prices for natural gas and production shut-ins at the
Haynesville Shale.
The company's average realized price for natural gas before
derivative transactions fell 49 percent to $2.18 per million
metric British thermal units for April-June.
A glut from shale fields in the United States and a mild
winter pushed natural gas prices to their lowest in a
decade in April, leading several companies, including Chesapeake
Energy Corp and Encana Corp, to cut back on
drilling.
Plains Exploration, better known by its listing symbol of
PXP, shed natural gas assets last year to shift to more
lucrative liquids-rich properties.
Net income rose to $223.2 million, or $1.70 cents per share,
from $124.9 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 35 cents per share.
Revenue rose 10 percent to $566.7 million, while natural gas
sales volumes fell 22 percent.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 65
cents per share on revenue of $582.2 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company had a net gain of $221.8 million on certain
derivative contracts and another unrealized gain of $86.7
million on its investment in McMoRan Exploration Co
shares.
PXP shares closed at $39.94 on Wednesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.