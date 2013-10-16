Oct 16 Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP,
the holding company for pipeline operator Plains All American
Pipeline LP, rose 5 percent in their market debut,
valuing the company at about $14 billion.
Plains GP raised $2.82 billion on Tuesday after its offering
of about 128 million Class A shares was priced at $22 apiece,
the low end of its expected price range.
This is the largest IPO for a U.S.-based company since
Facebook Inc's $16 billion offering in May last year and
tops Pfizer Inc animal health unit Zoetis Inc's
$2.24 billion offering in February.
Plains GP does not have any operating activities. It gives
financial support to Houston-based Plains All American Pipeline,
a master limited partnership (MLP) transporting, storing and
selling oil and natural gas liquids.
On average, Plains All American handles over 3.5 million
barrels of crude oil and NGL per day across the U.S. Gulf Coast,
the Permian basin and the Eagle Ford shale field in Texas. The
company also operates in Canada.
Many energy companies have turned to tax-efficient corporate
structures called MLPs, which rely on easy access to capital
markets to fund growth. Such partnerships are typically made up
of assets such as pipelines or long-lived oil and gas fields
that generate steady cash flows.
The Plains GP IPO comes at a time when infrastructure
companies are trying to expand their pipe networks to cash in on
the demand to move burgeoning U.S. oil and gas output to
refining hubs.
MLPs have benefited from the recent rise in natural gas
liquid prices, which are correlated to more expensive crude oil.
Among other pipeline-related MLPs, there was the August
debut of QEP Midstream Partners LP and World Point
Terminals LP, while Midcoast Energy Partners LP filed
for an IPO in June and Cheniere Energy Partners LP filed in
September.
Barclays, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan were the lead
book-running managers among a syndicate of 34 banks underwriting
the Plains GP offering.