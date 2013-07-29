July 29 Plains All American Pipeline LP
affiliate Plains Gp Holdings LP filed with U.S. regulators to
raise up to $1 billion in an initial public offering of Class A
shares.
The newly formed company will own limited partner interests
in Plains AAP, which owns a 2 percent general partner stake in
Plains All American Pipeline LP, a midstream company that
transports, refines and sells liquid gas.
The company, which listed Barclays as the underwriter to the
IPO in its filing, did not reveal how many shares it planned to
sell or their expected price. ()
Plains Gp intends to list its Class A shares on the New York
Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAGP".
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.