Nov 20 Planar Systems Inc : * Announces fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2013 financial results * Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.01 * Q4 sales $45.7 million * Sees Q1 2014 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02 to $0.04 * Sees FY 2014 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.10 to $0.15 * Sees Q1 2014 revenue $41 million to $43 million * Sees FY 2014 revenue $170 million to $180 million * Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.05