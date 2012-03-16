* Debris on Arctic mountain may be from downed Hercules

* No sign yet of five missing Norwegian officers

* Had been taking part in international military exercise

By Walter Gibbs and Anna Ringstrom

OSLO/STOCKHOLM, March 16 A rescue team found the likely debris of a missing Norwegian military transport aircraft in the Arctic near the top of Sweden's highest mountain on Friday, Swedish officials said.

There was no immediate sign of any survivors among the five Norwegian officers who had been aboard.

The Lockheed Martin C-130J Hercules transport craft lost contact with air traffic controllers at 1353 GMT on Thursday in high winds and snow as it took part in a 15-nation military exercise organised by Norway.

After a frustrating air and ground search by Swedish, Danish and Norwegian rescue teams, an aircraft crew spotted apparent wreckage on a glacier just east of 2,100-metre (6,890-foot) Kebnekaise peak on Friday evening, officials said.

A Swedish ground military unit then made its way to the area and found pieces of grey-painted metal and objects that looked like seat upholstery, said Jonas Sundin, spokesman for the Swedish Joint Rescue Coordination Center.

"The military troops have found some objects that are very likely from the missing aircraft," he told Reuters. "They are not 100 percent sure yet, but everything points to it."

The search was complicated by the lack of any signal from the Hercules' automatic distress beacon as well as snow, poor visibility and avalanche danger some 150 km (95 miles) north of the Arctic Circle, officials said.

Early on Friday Swedish rescue helicopters and snowmobiles had raced to an area south of Kebnekaise where a Norwegian P-3 Orion surveillance plane had detected a "heat signature", but no wreckage was found.

The Hercules, built in 2010, had been en route to Kiruna, Sweden, from Evenes air base in northern Norway when it disappeared. It was taking part in Cold Response, an exercise in the Norway's High North involving more than 16,000 military personnel.

The officers were aged 35 to 46.