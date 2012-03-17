* Five Norwegian officers presumed dead in remote Arctic
* Lockheed Martin transport craft hit Swedish peak Thursday
* Bad weather, avalanche danger delayed find of crash site
By Walter Gibbs and Niklas Pollard
STOCKHOLM/OSLO, March 17 Swedish police
called off a rescue operation after searchers on Saturday
recovered human remains from the site of a Norwegian military
plane crash on a remote peak in Sweden's high north.
All five Norwegian Air Force officers who had been aboard
the Lockheed Martin C-130J Hercules transport craft
before it hit Sweden's highest mountain around midday on
Thursday are now presumed dead, a spokesman said.
"We have found some body parts and we have made the overall
decision that there is no chance to find anyone alive after this
accident," said Boerje Oehman, information chief for Sweden's
northern police district.
He said the effort by more than 100 would-be rescuers in the
air and on the ground would now convert to a smaller-scale
operation to investigate the cause of the crash and identify
human remains through DNA testing.
The aircraft appears to have been travelling at high speed
when it struck the top of Kebnekaise, a double-peaked mountain
jutting 2,100 metres (6,890-foot) above sea level.
"Parts of the airplane are strewn over a large area," said
General Harald Sunde, Norway's armed forces chief.
Heavy snowfall, fierce wind, glacial crevasses and the risk
of avalanche hampered rescue teams and delayed discovery of the
impact site, which was not officially confirmed until Saturday.
The Hercules, built in 2010, had been en route to Kiruna,
Sweden, from Evenes air base in northern Norway when it
disappeared on Thursday. It was taking part in Cold Response, an
exercise organised by Norway involving over 16,000 military
personnel.