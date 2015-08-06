* Shares hit a low of $13.75
By Rachel Chitra
Aug 6 Fitness club operator Planet Fitness Inc's
shares fell as much as 14 percent in their debut on
Thursday, reflecting investor unease with companies that are
listing at lofty valuations.
Planet Fitness joins Amplify Snack Brands Inc, the
maker of SkinnyPop popcorn, and residential solar company Sunrun
Inc in making lackluster debuts this week, although all
three companies attracted strong interest in their IPOs.
Amplify's shares were priced well above the expected pricing
range, while Sunrun's IPO was priced at the mid-point.
Planet Fitness shares, which were priced at the top end of
the expected range of $14-$16, hit a low of $13.75 before
recovering to trade at the IPO price of $16 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
The company was valued at about $1.6 billion at that price.
At least two analysts said the price-to-earnings multiples
for both Planet Fitness and Amplify were very high.
"A company has to grow rapidly in order to justify (the high
PEs). If the company fails to deliver, the stock price can
suffer as it has done with Twitter," said Jay Ritter, IPO expert
and professor of finance at University of Florida.
Planet Fitness is valued at 66 times its 2014 earnings while
Amplify trades at 100 times its 2014 pro forma income based on
their IPO price.
"These are consumer stocks, not tech, and it's highly
unusual for them to have such high PEs," said Francis Gaskins,
president of research firm IPO Desktop.
Planet Fitness gyms, known for their "judgment free"
approach featuring relatively non-demanding equipment and
regimens, have more than 7 million members.
The company, which caters mainly to first-time or occasional
gym users, says its cheapest package is $10 per month, compared
with the industry average of $46.
The IPO is the latest in a string of fitness and
healthcare-related companies that have gone public, including
wearable fitness device maker Fitbit Inc and cloud-based
health and fitness platform provider Mindbody Inc.
Indoor cycling fitness chain SoulCycle Holdings LLC is
expected to debut later this year.
The offering of 13.5 million Class A shares raised $145.6
million for Planet Fitness and $70.4 million for private equity
firm TSG Consumer Partners, which remains the largest
shareholder with a 67.9 percent stake.
Planet Fitness, the gym partner for NBC's popular TV show
"The Biggest Loser", reported a 33 percent rise in revenue to
$279.8 million last year.
Newington, New Hampshire-based Planet Fitness owns 58
fitness centers and franchises more than 950 in the United
States, Canada and Puerto Rico.
(Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey, Ted Kerr and Sriraj Kalluvila)