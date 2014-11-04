BRIEF-Carsales.Com updates on dividend reinvestment plan
* Participants in dividend reinvestment plan will be allocated co's shares at $11.195 per share for fy2017 fully franked hy dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 4 Planet Soft SA :
* Said on Monday that following an increase in the company's share capital, Jacek Krzyaniak has his stake in Planet Soft reduced to 5.53 pct from 9.17 pct Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Participants in dividend reinvestment plan will be allocated co's shares at $11.195 per share for fy2017 fully franked hy dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Year to date 2017 cash collections were up 29% on a forex neutral basis versus prior year, totaling A$2.51 mln